Chicago, IL Author Publishes Adventure Book
July 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFirst Man, Last Man: World's First Modern Man, a new book by Horace J. Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
First Man, Last Man: World's First Modern Man looks into how, when, and where the first modern humans evolved and developed. They founded advanced civilizations, became great artists and progressive leaders. Eventually, they migrated far and wide, carrying their progressive culture and lifestyle with them as they changed mankind forever. However, today, these same people now live at a stone-age level. What caused them to regress? What is the real story?
About the Author
Horace J. Taylor enjoys writing, illustrating, and researching. He feels a duty to share knowledge, truth, new concepts, and ways of looking at the world. The evolution of mankind and how he has lived within his environment is interesting to Taylor and, he believes, to most people. He wrote this book to share with others some of his views on the amazing development of man.
First Man, Last Man: World's First Modern Man is a 70-page hardbound with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-258-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/first-man-last-man-worlds-first-modern-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/first-man-last-man-worlds-first-modern-man/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
