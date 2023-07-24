Norville Parchment makes picture books for grownups you didn't know you needed

[Lake Oswego, OR] - Prepare to embark on a journey into the captivating world of norville parchment, an artist in pursuit of a creative life. Through his rare picture books tailored for grownups, norville has unlocked a realm that defies all logic, shaping what he now refers to as his 'Art Life.'In a transformative reflection, norville shares the pivotal moment when he aligned what he 'should' do, what he had to do, and what he wanted to do, igniting a chain reaction of growth. Undeniably, he recognizes that the inner battle we all face can be the most formidable obstacle on the path.norville is a fountain of relentless unconstrained creativity. Most of what he produces doesn't reach the curated surface of popular culture. But the work is there, an abundant, underground reservoir.Among his strange projects stands the audacious "Dancing, and Other Problems," a book that fearlessly challenges the violent nature of Banksy's art. The story takes readers on an absurd and surreal journey where Banksy ultimately confronts the artist and detonates the book during a one-of-a-kind read-it-yourself dance party-an unparalleled experience.Music becomes another dimension of norville's boundless creativity; he produces, writes, and performs his own compositions with longtime collaborator David Schmidt, showcasing his versatile artistic prowess. Additionally, he curates an extensive collection of quirky and captivating books, some even crafted before their respective authors were aware of the project. norville's independent approach ensures his illustrations resonate with the energy of the audience, not solely seeking authorial approval.While renowned for his leadership in User Experience Design, norville's artistry transcends traditional boundaries. He ventures into diverse and bold projects, from an ambitious yet daringly unfulfilled film project centered around a fallen angel's journey of self-crucifixion for her father's redemption to large-scale painting and across a few musical genres.Parchment is grateful that his career has played out the way it has. "I put the work in, I've but so many people do their work," he said. "Chance is a huge factor. There are many creatives working their butts off. I feel incredibly thankful that anything has found an audience. Feel so grateful."norville's greatest gift lies in his ability to create the absurd and evoke moments of profound clarity amid life's chaos. His work serves as a conduit to tap into every individual's immense power and creativity, accessing the boundless wellspring of "pure consciousness" or "the source" through daily meditation.Through a shift in perspective, norville embraces a greater identity beyond physical existence-a passionate pursuit of a creative life that transcends individuality. Meditation plays a pivotal role in his transformation, unlocking new dimensions of thought, creativity, happiness, and inner peace, while steadfastly dismissing the mysticism surrounding the practice.In his belief, genuine happiness originates from within, impervious to external acquisition. norville champions liberation from mental constraints, embracing the unconscious and unlocking the unparalleled possibilities that lie within.norville parchment's artistic vision manifests not only in digital realms but also in tangible form. His remarkable picture books are offered for free on norville.art, while the physical hardcovers stand as collectibles. Each hardcover includes a hand-drawn component, personally signed, and numbered, and includes a tamper-proof seal.norville's dedication to discipline and craft is infectious, no matter how offbeat.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Amy G DalaLittle HardcoversAbout norville parchment:norville parchment is an artist in pursuit of a creative life. His picture books for grownups start as rare books. Drawing inspiration from the absurd, his works ignite sparks of clarity within the chaos of daily life, tapping into the boundless power of creativity and consciousness. To read the books for free, visit norville.art.###