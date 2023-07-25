Enterprise, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
July 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoses Goes to School, a new book by Dr. Alfred E. Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Moses Goes to School is a story that has never been told. From Moses' rescue from the Nile to age forty, the Bible is nearly silent. However, the science of Archeology can tell us much about the African civilization that educated Moses. This book chronicles the everyday life and educational process of Moses as a prince in Egypt. Based on the current archeological evidence, this book demonstrates the vast knowledge of the most advanced country in the ancient world, Egypt. The role of ancient Egypt's influence on the writings for the first five books of the Bible is undermined. This story is important because Moses' education helped to prepare him for his mission for God to write the first five books of the Bible.
About the Author
Dr. Alfred E. Williams received his BA in Religion and History from Atlantic Union College, a master's in Egyptology and Old Testament Studies from Vermont College, and his Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies in Philosophy, Archeology and Biblical Studies. He has done several archeological tours in Egypt, Sudan, and South Korea. He has four major publications: An Introduction into Biblical Africa, Thothian Hermeneutics, The Archeology of Thought, and The 2nd Creation of Man.
You can check out the author's website at https://alkebulan.blog/.
Moses Goes to School is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (hardcover $36.00, eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-330-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moses-goes-to-school-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moses-goes-to-school-pb/
