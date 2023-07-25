Paola, KS Author Publishes Essay Collection
July 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBranson and Beyond, a new book by Richard Bingman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Branson and Beyond, Richard Bingman uses a series of short essays to detail the adventures experienced by him and his wife as they traveled and lived in five cities in Missouri. While the essays explore Bingman's own inner realizations and experiences, they present to readers lessons applicable to their own lives, encourage enlightenment on many levels.
About the Author
Richard Bingman was born in Missouri. Following a tour of duty in the United States Air Force, Bingman taught science and mathematics for nine years before turning toward research.
Branson and Beyond is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-273-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/branson-and-beyond/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/branson-and-beyond/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
