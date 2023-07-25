Fort Collins, CO Author Publishes Dystopian Novella
July 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Safe Place: A Nightmare Novella, a new book by N.B. Ventura, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story is my worst nightmare. A future where freedoms are sacrificed for the common good. It is set in the not too distant future, a time when all individuality is lost, only to be replaced with the comfort of "safety". Follow the story of Alan Noble, a quiet and cautious man who lives in a world where saying the wrong thing can put you in prison. Freedom of speech is limited by fines and jail time until he meets Sarah, a mysterious and bold woman who is part of a group that calls themselves the 'Keepers'.
About the Author
Originally from the California Bay Area, N.B. Ventura is a former student and admirer of Philosophy and Psychology. He currently lives in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado with his Wife and Boston Terrier. He is an outdoorsman; fishing, archery, hiking, and camping. His greatest passion is love of the written word.
A Safe Place: A Nightmare Novella is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-475-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-safe-place-a-nightmare-novella/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-safe-place-a-nightmare-novella/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us