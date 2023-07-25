Ocala, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
July 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEnchanting Colbie, a new book by Deborah Hall, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Enchanting Colbie is dedicated to and inspired by Deborah Hall's two sons, her nieces and nephews, and her great niece and great nephew, who have all given her years of beautiful and pleasurable memories. It is also dedicated to all the children of this world regardless of color, race, creed, religion, socioeconomic status, or those who suffer from disabilities.
It is Deborah's hope that those who read Enchanting Colbie remember their own journey and the humor, the patience, and the all-encompassing love that comes with raising children.
About the Author
Deborah Hall is a retired registered nurse. She decided to pursue her love of writing and art illustration after 25 years of nursing. It was her love and devotion to her family, and her many years of caring for and enjoying children that have led her down this new path of writing children's books.
Deborah's nursing experience with children, raising her two very beautiful and special sons, and watching her great niece and great nephew have taught her that children flourish when given an abundance of love, support, and guidance.
Enchanting Colbie is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-482-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/enchanting-colbie/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/enchanting-colbie/
