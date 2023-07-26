Knoxville, TN Author Publishes Current Events Book
July 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Woman of Vision, a new book by Kitane Elder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Woman of Vision is about changes that need to happen in our country. It also shows the sweet side of family. Its characters and mystery make this book unique and a good read. Pay attention to the current events, and we all need to stand up and make changes for the better.
About the Author
Kitane Elder is 26 years old, she enjoys singing and writing. She has a boyfriend of four years. They have a son named Stiles and a dog named Shadow.
A Woman of Vision is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4120-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-woman-of-vision/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-woman-of-vision/
Contact Information
