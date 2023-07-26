Lakewood, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
July 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod Is Proud of Who You Are, a new book by Jenni Guzman Bautista, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
God Is Proud of Who You Are, sung to the tune of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," is a wonderful book for parents and their children that incorporates prayers into song, which works wonders in comforting all lives, both big and small. The pages of this book represent the deep love we feel for our children and also the profound messages of hope and faith that only God can provide.
Share God's word with your kids using this familiar melody, and watch His message take root in the hearts of your little ones. Thank God.
About the Author
Jenni Guzman Bautista puts family first. She lives a very active lifestyle as a wife, health coach, amateur gardener, and kid taxi. She pursues health in body and mind every day, and endeavors to spread the love for life into her kids as they grow together.
Jenni Guzman Bautista is from Denver and has lived there all her life. Her path towards God and His salvation became more meaningful and intentional after hardships suffered in 2014. She loves the outdoors, she loves the rain, and she loves the feel of green grass under her toes.
God Is Proud of Who You Are is a 36-page hardbound with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7115-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/god-is-proud-of-who-you-are/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/god-is-proud-of-who-you-are/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
