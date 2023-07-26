Redington Shores, FL Author Publishes Psychology Discussion
July 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeauty and the Brain: The Aesthetic Compass, a new book by Robert W. Thatcher, Ph. D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Beauty and the Brain: The Aesthetic Compass NeuroAesthetics: Where Consciousness and the Physics of the Universe Meet explores how we as a society perceive beauty. This fascinating text provides an explanation of how aesthetic appreciation occurs by a match of the structure of the brain and external forms. It also describes the brain mechanisms by which humans perceive beauty and how the logarithmic spiral form common in the universe is the same form inside the human brain. The reader will learn deep truths about how humans perceive beauty by sharing certain fundamental logarithmic spiral brain maps and logarithmic spiral forms external to the brain, such as Hurricanes, Galaxies and Snail Shells.
Dr. Robert W. Thatcher earned a B.S. degree in chemistry and a Ph.D. in Psychology with a major in Biopsychology. He is a world-renowned Neuroscientist and has published over 200 scientific papers and eight books. He is the recipient of numerous rewards such as: The Hans Berger Award of Merit, Association for Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback, Neurofeedback Division; Lifetime Achievement Award in EEG and Quantitative EEG, International Society for Neurofeedback and Research, and the year 2000 Pioneer in Medicine Award, Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics. He is currently the founder and CEO of Applied Neuroscience, Inc. in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Beauty and the Brain: The Aesthetic Compass is a 124-page hardbound with a retail price of $52.00 (eBook $47.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-180-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beauty-and-the-brain-the-aesthetic-compass-neuroaesthetics-where-consciousness-and-the-physics-of-the-universe-meet-how-do-we-perceive-beauty/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beauty-and-the-brain-the-aesthetic-compass-neuroaesthetics-where-consciousness-and-the-physics-of-the-universe-meet-how-do-we-perceive-beauty/
