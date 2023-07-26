Prescott Valley, AZ Author Publishes Short Story Collection
July 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShort Stories, a new book by T. Audis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of short motivational stories, Short Stories speaks to the heart. With every pain, there is happiness; with every happiness, there can come pain. Life is full of ups and downs, twists and turns. With T. Audis's collection, readers can share in the knowledge that we are not alone in this. With inspiring prose based on loss, love, and everything in-between, this is a col-lection about the emotions, traumas, and joys within us all.
About the Author
T. Audis comes from a family of writers, with both her grandfather and mother being sources of her gift. She finds writing to be her "happy place," and hopes her words speak to her readers' hearts.
Short Stories is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-131-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/short-stories-by-t-audis/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/short-stories-by-t-audis/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
