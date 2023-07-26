Alexandria, VA Author Publishes Novel
July 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEat the Cookie, a new book by Jim Lowenstern, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Eat the Cookie is the story of a nation that has undergone change, featuring people from the past and present with various views.
About the Author
Jim Lowenstern started Eat the Cookie in about 1976. He has stayed true to the original spirit of the story, although slightly altered as time has passed. Lowenstern was employed by health food stores and was a sales rep for a vitamin line during this time, before now.
Eat the Cookie is a 418-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-263-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eat-the-cookie/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/eat-the-cookie/.
