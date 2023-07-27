Lancaster, PA Author Publishes Nature Book
July 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdventures of Chickadee, a new book by Germaine Suriyage, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Chickadees live in habitats at the edges of dense forests. They are a common visitor at bird feeders and are especially attracted to sunflower seeds. They are friendly to humans and will feed from one's hand.
When most of the back yard birds are gone for the winter, chickadees will not leave. They survive even the harshest winters because they are very smart birds.
Adventures of Chickadee is a story about how two Chickadees leave their forest friends and venture into human territories looking for sunflower seeds. They see many things that are not familiar to them, but they find plenty of sunflower seeds along the way.
As time passes by they miss their forest friends and must decide to stay or go back to the forest.
Adventures of Chickadee is a 72-page hardbound with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-571-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adventures-of-chickadee/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/adventures-of-chickadee/
