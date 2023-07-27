Brookshire, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
July 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCries of the Heart: A Man After God's Own Heart, a new book by Nancy Nystrom, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Most of us are not unlike David, a very human and imperfect person. David's story is relevant to all of us who look for courage in the face of fear, hope in a time of desperation, repentance in our human sinfulness, gratitude and love in trusting God's will. The lessons of David's life can help us in our seeking to know the heart of God and his love for us even with all our mistakes and baggage. The history of Israel and her connection with David brings us into our own history in today's world. Why was David called a man after God's own heart, and what is the key to having a "blessed" life?
About the Author
Nancy Nystrom, author of Cries of the Heart (2023), Each Day a Portion (2012), and I See You! (2020), founded the children's home Casa Hogar Los Angelitos in Manzanillo, Mexico, in 1995, after the death of her son Freddy Eckdahl (d. September 27, 1994). Throughout the years since this children's home and orphanage was founded, countless children have been rescued from extreme and dangerous circumstances and through this work provided educational opportunity, unconditional love, security, and the tools to become successful citizens in the world they live in. Nancy continues to be an advocate for children and while remaining general administrator of The FEED Scholarship Fund and Children's Foundation, a US nonprofit; The Children's Foundation Cares International, a Canadian nonprofit; and Casa Hogar Los Angelitos, a Mexican Civil Association. She also is a guest speaker for organizations such as Rotary, churches, and events. This collection of thoughts is different from her other two books, using scripture references, writings from the book of Psalms, and other Bible references to bring to life one of her favorite Bible characters, David…the shepherd boy who became king, and who was called "a man after God's own heart."
Cries of the Heart: A Man After God's Own Heart is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3175-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cries-of-the-heart-a-man-after-gods-own-heart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cries-of-the-heart-a-man-after-gods-own-heart/
