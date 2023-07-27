Spring, TX Author Publishes Caregiver's Guide
July 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCeiling-Lifts and Patient Care: A Caregiver's Guide to Using Ceiling-Lifts for Bedside Patient Care, a new book by Roric P. Hawkins MBA, BSN, RN, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ceiling-Lifts and Patient Care: A Caregiver's Guide to Using Ceiling-Lifts for Bedside Patient Care is an easy-to-use manual for Caregivers learning to use mechanical ceiling-lifts as a safer alternative for patient-care requiring manual handling or lifting. Designed to highlight how mechanical lifts can be used to minimize musculoskeletal injuries, Roric P. Hawkins' guide provides step-by-step picture illustrations along with detailed, but straightforward instructions and commentary that teaches the caregiver how to safely use ceiling-lifts to care for patients. This is accomplished by illustrating each step of the mechanical-lifting process for bedside tasks common to patient care.
About the Author
Roric P. Hawkins MBA, BSN, RN is a Registered Nurse with over 22 years of nursing experience. Seven of those years were spent working at the bedside as a caregiver, while the latter 15 has been dedicated to developing and sustaining Safe Patient Handling and Mobility programs. A former military officer and Army Nurse, Hawkins began his career after military service working as a Safe Patient Handling consultant for ArjoHuntleigh in 2007. In 2009, he joined the Department of Veteran Affairs as the Safe Patient Handling and Mobility Coordinator. Hawkins started The RP Hawkins Group, LLC, in 2016, a Safe Patient Handling company specializing in building and implementing Safe Patient Handling programs in hospital settings. His company provides consultative services for all things related to caregiver injury prevention.
Ceiling-Lifts and Patient Care: A Caregiver's Guide to Using Ceiling-Lifts for Bedside Patient Care is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7440-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ceiling-lifts-and-patient-care-a-caregivers-guide-to-using-ceiling-lifts-for-bedside-patient-care/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ceiling-lifts-and-patient-care-a-caregivers-guide-to-using-ceiling-lifts-for-bedside-patient-care/
Contact Information
Contact Us
