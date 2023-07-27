Sebastopol, CA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
July 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne Hundred Wandering Haiku, Renga, and Tanka, a new book by Christie Jones and rj Skolnik, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In ONE HUNDRED WANDERING HAIKU the poets have explored three traditional Japanese poetic forms, HAIKU, TANKA and RENGA. The first chapter offers basic HAIKU, three lines, (5-7-5 ) in seventeen syllables. In the second chapter the TANKA expands upon the Haiku to thirty-one syllables, 5-7-5-7-7.
A traditional RENGA is a linked verse form, usually beginning with a Haiku and then a response with two lines of seven syllables. In their MONET RENGA, (a variation upon this tradition), a simple HAIKU of 5-7-5 alternates between the two poets. The RIVER RENGA presents the true TANKA form: Hokku (starting verse of 5-7-5 syllables) from the initiator followed by a Haikai response of two lines (7-7 syllables).
With a deep exploration of these Japanese poetic structures, the poets opened up a world of keen observation and expressive language never known to them before. To distinguish each poet's work two different fonts are used.
One Hundred Wandering Haiku, Renga, and Tanka is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7189-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/one-hundred-wandering-haiku-renga-and-tanka/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/one-hundred-wandering-haiku-renga-and-tanka/
