San Diego, CA Author Publishes Memoir
July 27, 2023

Home No More, a new book by Francis Sullivan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing conflicted after years in seminary studies, the author became restless to find a challenge in his spiritual journey. Home No More is the culmination of journals he kept over the years detailing his decisions, choices, and ultimate path from the Philadelphia Seminary to the Priesthood to eventually taking a very different direction.
About the Author
Francis Sullivan was raised in a Catholic family, attended Catholic schools, leading to his decision to enter Philadelphia Catholic Seminary to become a Catholic priest. At the end of his college years, he went to Europe for four years of theology at the University of Louvain in Belgium. He visited the Holy Land with a group of English Pilgrims, came home for ordination to priesthood in the Diocese of Allentown, and was assigned as Catholic Chaplain at Lehigh University. After being dismissed by the Bishop, Sullivan was accepted by the Archbishop of Baltimore, where he served in an inner-city parish, met his future wife, and resigned priest status to marry Fontaine. They were together for forty-eight years until her death two years ago. Sullivan is retired and living with daughter, Kate, in San Diego, California.
Home No More is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4290-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/home-no-more/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/home-no-more/
