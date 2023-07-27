ABIM Foundation Announces New Trustees
July 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe ABIM Foundation today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees: Margaret Flinter, APRN, PhD, FAAN, FAANP, and Rajeev Jain, MD, FACP, FASGE, AGAF.
"With multiple collaborations and a broad portfolio of work, it's important for the Foundation to have a variety of perspectives on its board," said Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the ABIM Foundation. "Margaret Flinter and Rajeev Jain bring unique perspectives from decades of working in nursing and private practice, respectively. I look forward to working with them to inspire conversations about building trust in health care."
Margaret Flinter, APRN, PhD, FAAN, FAANP, is the Senior Vice President and Clinical Director of the Moses Weitzman Health System and its Community Health Center, Inc (CHCI). A board certified family nurse practitioner, Flinter joined CHCI as a primary care provider and its first nurse practitioner in 1980. At CHCI, she has held both clinical and executive leadership roles as she co-led its growth from a single site to a statewide organization and one of the largest FQHCs in the United States. Flinter has led local, state, and national initiatives focused on improving access to the highest quality primary care, particularly for underserved and key populations. In 2005, Flinter established the Weitzman Center, now known as the Weitzman Institute, as the research, innovation, and training arm of CHCI; she currently serves as senior faculty of the Institute.
Rajeev Jain, MD, FACP, FASGE, AGAF, is a board certified gastroenterologist who has been in private practice since 1999. He is a partner at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and served as Chief of Gastroenterology at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas from 2000-2020. Dr. Jain is Chair of the American Board of Internal Medicine Board of Directors.
National health care leaders, members of the Board of Trustees oversee the Foundation's efforts to advance medical professionalism. The 2023-2024 ABIM Foundation Board of Trustees includes:
