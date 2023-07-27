The American Board of Internal Medicine announces new Chair and members of the Board of Directors and Council
July 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) announced today two new members of its Board of Directors and new leadership roles for current Directors.
The ABIM Board of Directors sets the future direction, strategy and goals for the organization, and develops and maintains important partnerships in the health care community.
Rajeev Jain, MD, FACP, FASGE, AGAF, is the new chair of the board. Dr. Jain is a board certified gastroenterologist who has been in private practice in Dallas, Texas since 1999. He is a partner at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants. He served as Chief of Gastroenterology at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas from 2000-2020.
Robert O. Roswell, MD, FACP, FACC, is the chair-elect. Dr. Roswell is Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New York where he also serves as Associate Professor of Science Education & Cardiology. Board certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Diseases, he is co-Director of the Cardiac ICU and the Associate Cardiology Fellowship Director at Northwell Health's Lenox Hill Hospital.
Erica N. Johnson, MD, is Secretary. Dr. Johnson is Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Associate Vice Chair for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Medical Education for the Johns Hopkins Department of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.
Seth C. Landefeld, MD, is Treasurer. Dr. Landefeld is Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He serves on the Boards of Directors of the UAB Health System and the University of Alabama Health Services Foundation.
Krisda Chaiyachati, MD, MSP, MSHP, and Abha Agrawal, MD, FACC, FACHE, are new members of the Board.
"As ABIM continues its work to create the best assessments possible to help physicians remain current in their medical knowledge it's critical we also continue to learn and grow," said Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of ABIM and the ABIM Foundation. "The addition of Krisda Chaiyachati and Abha Agrawal who, in addition to having active clinical practices, also have leading roles in the development of AI and technology in medicine, will bring additional perspectives that will advance the work of ABIM. I look forward to working with them and the entire board this year."
About the new Board members
Dr. Abha Agrawal is the Chief Medical Officer at Humboldt Park Health in Chicago, a mission-driven hospital with the goal of advancing health equity, and an international leader in health care and health technology. Dr. Agrawal is board certified in Internal Medicine and Clinical Informatics. She has a robust and impactful leadership record in both private and public health care settings as well as in the health information technology (IT) sector. Her executive leadership focus includes turnaround and transformation of failing hospitals, leading them to clinical and financial excellence as model community hospitals. Previously, she served as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Kings County Hospital Center (NYC Health + Hospitals), a 627-bed academic teaching center in New York City, and as teaching faculty at Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Krisda Chaiyachati is a general internist and the Senior Medical Director for Care Delivery at Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. He leads research and care programs that drive Verily towards its mission to bring the promise of precision health to everyone, every day. In this role, he is a co-lead for Verily's Health Equity Center of Excellence, the Medical Director for Onduo and the principal investigator for longitudinal disease registries. Previously, Dr. Chaiyachati held leadership roles at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, notably as the founding Medical Director for Penn Medicine OnDemand Virtual Care and PennOpen Pass, and the inaugural Director for the Leonard Davis Institute-Penn Medicine Research Laboratory.
About ABIM's New Council Members:
The ABIM Council, which includes the Chairs of the twelve ABIM Specialty Boards, designs policies and procedures for Certification and MOC with peers across all the specialties of internal medicine to ensure the quality, relevance and effectiveness of ABIM's programs.
Kenneth R. DeVault, MD, is Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at Mayo Clinic Florida. He is a member of the Executive Operating Team of Mayo Clinic in Florida. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology.
Morie Gertz, MD, is the Roland Seidler Jr. Professor of the Art of Medicine and Chair of the Department of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology, and is an active participant in the Maintenance of Certification program.
