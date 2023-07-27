ABIM Announces New Specialty Board Members
July 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) announced new appointments to its Specialty Boards and Approval Committees today.
ABIM's Governance is comprised of physicians participating in Maintenance of Certification (MOC) with a variety of practice experience, as well as other members of the health care team and public who provide important insights into what constitutes excellence in patient care. They collaborate across the medical community to set strategy, lead innovation in assessment methods and explore opportunities to enhance Certification and MOC.
"Every July I am impressed with the committed physicians and health care professionals who agree to help lead ABIM," said Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of ABIM and the ABIM Foundation. "In the past few years we have seen misinformation and rumors take hold with dangerous consequences. The role of ABIM's governance is critical in helping medical professionals not only keep their knowledge current in the evolving field of medicine, but to also navigate the decay in trust in science and medicine. I look forward to working with them in the years to come."
Cardiovascular Disease Traditional, 10-Year MOC Exam Approval Committee
Dimitri Cassimatis, MD, is the new chair of the Approval Committee. Dr. Cassimatis is Director of the Coronary Care Unit at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, dividing his clinical time with Grady Memorial Hospital.
Scott Kinlay, MBBS, Ph.D., is the Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine and Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Vascular Medicine at VA Boston Healthcare System, and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Aniruddha Singh, MD, is the Program Director for the General Cardiovascular Fellowship program at Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health in West Reading, Pennsylvania.
Interventional Cardiology LKA Approval Committee
M. Chadi Alraies, MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI, is the Medical Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Cardiac Rehabilitation Interventional Cardiology Research at Detroit Medical Center.
Darpan Bansal, MD, FACC, is an interventional cardiologist and Vice President of Baltimore Heart Associates in Baltimore.
Critical Care Medicine Traditional, 10-Year MOC Exam Approval Committee
Ryan Maves, MD, is a Professor of Medicine and Anesthesiology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine where he serves as an attending physician in infectious diseases and critical care medicine.
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Board
Jawairia Shakil, MBBS, FACP, FACE, FEAA, Dipl. ABOM, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine and Program Director of the Endocrine Fellowship at Houston Methodist Hospital, as well as a practicing endocrinologist specializing in endocrine diseases with a particular interest in adrenal, gonadal and neuroendocrine disorders.
Gastroenterology Board
Kenneth R. DeVault, MD, is the new chair of the Gastroenterology Board. Dr. DeVault is Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine, and a member of the Executive Operating Team at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Andrés Duarte-Rojo, MD, is a clinical investigator and a Professor of Medicine and Surgery at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He is the Director of Liver Transplantation and Living Liver Donor for the Comprehensive Transplant Center at Northwestern Medicine.
Gastroenterology Traditional, 10-Year MOC Exam Approval Committee
Divyanshoo Kohli, MD, is an interventional endoscopist working at Providence Digestive Health Institute in Spokane, Washington.
Paul Kwo, MD, is a Professor of Medicine and Director of Hepatology at Stanford University. He is a Trustee of the American College of Gastroenterology and serves on the Clinical Research Committee for the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. He has won multiple awards on the university, local and national levels.
Gastroenterology LKA Approval Committee
Brian Kim, MD, is an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC). He is a transplant hepatologist specializing in the treatment of patients with acute and chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. He is also the Program Director for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education-approved Gastroenterology Fellowship at USC and serves as the chair of the USC Keck School of Medicine Gastrointestinal/Liver Course.
Geriatric Medicine Traditional, 10-Year MOC Exam Approval Committee
Thomas Michels, MD, provides geriatric outpatient care at Olympic Medical Physicians Primary Care Clinic in Sequim, Washington. He previously spent nearly 30 years in family medicine residency education.
Hematology Board
Morie Gertz, MD, MACP, is the new chair of the Hematology Board. He is the Roland Seidler Jr. Professor of the Art of Medicine and Chair of the Department of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Nick Burwick, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington and an attending hematologist at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System, where he cares for patients with classical and malignant hematology disorders. In addition, he serves as Medical Director for the VA Hematology-ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) program and as Block Director for the University of Washington School of Medicine first-year medical student hematology course.
Samer Al Hadidi, MD, MS (CRDSA), FACP, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine-Division of Hematology and Oncology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Iberia Romina Sosa, MD, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor at Fox Chase Cancer Center and Disease Site Chief for the Hematology Group in Philadelphia.
Hematology Traditional, 10-Year MOC Exam Approval Committee
Danielle Shafer is the Director for Malignant Hematology Clinical Research at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, Virginia.
Hematology LKA Approval Committee
Juliana Alvarez Argote, MD, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology, at the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Lisa Boggio, MD, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Section of Hematology at Rush University Medical Center, and Clinical Director of the Rush Hemophilia and Thrombophilia Treatment Center. She is also a co-director of the consultative hematology service.
Margaret Kasner, MD, MSCE, is the Director of the Leukemia Section at Thomas Jefferson University as well as the medical director of the Cancer Clinical Research Office of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. She also serves on the American Society of Hematology's Committee on Educational Affairs.
Peter Kouides, MD, is the Medical and Research Director of the Mary M. Gooley Hemophilia Center in Rochester, New York, and a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine.
Transplant Hematology Traditional, 10-Year MOC Exam Approval Committee
Marwan Ghabril, MD, is the new chair of the Approval Committee. Dr. Ghabril is a transplant hepatologist and a Professor of Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, where he has been an integral member of the transplant team since 2008. His clinical experience is complemented by administrative and extensive quality work as director of an inpatient liver service.
Andrew Keaveny, MD, is a Consultant Hepatologist in the Departments of Transplant and Internal Medicine and Medical Director of the Liver Transplant Program at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. He is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.
Hospice and Palliative Medicine Advisory Committee
Ilanit Brook, MD, MSHS, is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California and serves at Children's Hospital Los Angeles as Program Director for the Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship and as the inaugural Chief Faculty Wellness Officer, leading their wellbeing council and codirecting the peer support program.
Hospice and Palliative Medicine Traditional, 10-Year MOC Exam Approval Committee
Drew A. Rosielle, MD, FAAHPM, is an Associate Professor in the Departments of Internal Medicine and Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Dr. Rosielle practices ambulatory palliative medicine at the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center in Minneapolis.
Hospice and Palliative Medicine LKA Approval Committee
Shih-Ning "Suny" Liaw, MD, is a Senior Physician in the Department of Psychosocial Oncology and Palliative Care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Program Director for the Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship at Boston Children's Hospital. He is also an Instructor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. Since 2014, he has served as the Director of the Harvard Interprofessional Pediatric Palliative Care Fellowship, based at Boston Children's Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Martina Meier, MD, is the Executive Medical Director of Providence Hospice. She previously spent ten years making house calls and serving on an interdisciplinary hospice team. She also served as an inpatient palliative care consultant in two community hospitals.
Infectious Disease Board
Andrea Caballero, MD, is the Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship at St. Elias Specialty Hospital (Providence Health System) and a consultant at Providence Alaska Medical Center; she also treats infectious diseases at her private practice in Anchorage. Dr. Caballero is the Head of Denali College at the University of Washington School of Medicine WWAMI Program, the Alaska-based student mentorship program, and co-Lead of the Foundations of Clinical Medicine course.
Medical Oncology Board
Elizabeth S. Ellent, MD, is a triple-board certified internist, hematologist and medical oncologist at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana, and Assistant Program Director and Site Director for the Louisiana State University (LSU) Hematology and Oncology Fellowship. She is the primary investigator for several clinical trials in the LSU-LCMC Health Cancer Center.
Medical Oncology LKA Approval Committee
Brian Boulmay, MD, is a hematologist and medical oncologist at LSU Health New Orleans and Program Director for the Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at Louisiana State University.
Nephrology Traditional, 10-Year MOC Exam Approval Committee
Fernando C. Fervenza, MD, Ph.D., is the Director of the Nephrology Collaborative Group at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Sleep Medicine LKA Approval Committee
Nancy Stewart, MD, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
