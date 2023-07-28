Ventura, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Laughs, a new book by Karen Wu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From a mouse begging for cheese, a porky pig named Paul, a pet Tyrannosaurus Rex, and spiders with sticky feet, Little Laughs has it all! This humorous collection of poetry will enchant children and adults alike.
About the Author
Karen Wu has been writing children's stories for a long time. She enjoys stories where children learn that everyone is special in their own way.
Little Laughs is a 24-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-289-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-laughs/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-laughs/
