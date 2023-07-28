Prescott Valley, AZ Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
July 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCyclist4God: A Cyclist's Search for God, a new book by Matthew Rodriguez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After almost dying on the street, Matthew Rodriguez goes through a long recovery in the hospital. The experience has made evident God was with him. A man who was working late became an obvious miracle. That was not the end of the gifts he would receive from God.
Rodriguez takes the reader through his journey as a racer through many countries, as well as the Paralympics, experiencing the people and sharing his story in the hopes it will resonate with others. Through many trials and distractions, Rodriguez keeps racing and spreading his version of the truth.
About the Author
Matthew Rodriguez loves to bring glory to God. He enjoys going up to complete strangers and talking about the amazing blessings he has received from God. He also loves to race on his bike. He has lived his dream of traveling, racing, and sharing his story with others.
Cyclist4God: A Cyclist's Search for God is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-310-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cyclist4god-a-cyclists-search-for-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cyclist4god-a-cyclists-search-for-god/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
