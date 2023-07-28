Syracuse, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
July 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNorman the Kindergarten Cow, a new book by Susan Benjamin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Norman lives in Mrs. B.'s classroom. He even has his own little bed! He is one very happy cow! Mrs. B. and Norman love to welcome all the new kindergarten students into the classroom at the start of each year.
Inspired by a true story from author Susan Benjamin's own kindergarten classroom, Norman the Kindergarten Cow shows the importance of making new students feel welcome and secure on their first day of school.
About the Author
Susan Benjamin taught elementary school for thirty years and has also worked as an educational consultant where she traveled to many states to share her ideas. Her husband taught physical education in the same school, and together they coached women's gymnastics. She and her husband have two sons, one daughter, three granddaughters, and one grandson, as well as three pups whom they love. She enjoys skiing, walking, and kayaking.
Norman the Kindergarten Cow is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3348-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/norman-the-kindergarten-cow/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/norman-the-kindergarten-cow/
