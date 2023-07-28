Macon, GA Author Publishes Religious Poetry
July 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod's Own Heart: Poetic Expressions and Affirmations of Edification, Adoration and Exultation, a new book by George L. Hayes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All inspired by the word of God, this book is a collection of poetry with scripture references accompanying each poem. It was developed during the author's deep and intimate devotional time, while full of His Spirit and enraptured in His Love.
These various poems deal with a plethora of topics that address the issues that face us today. Along with inward inspiration, encouragement, and outward thanksgiving and praise, there are also select poems that visit our low points in life and expose our frailties. This book brings the Bible to life in practical and spiritually beneficial ways, making it an invaluable Bible study tool. Like King David in the Bible, the author's love for God speaks out through the volume of this book, as he, too, desires to be a man after God's Own Heart.
About the Author
An animal and nature lover, George L. Hayes is a former boxer who now coaches and mentors youth. He is involved in his church, community outreach, and has worked in special education for twenty years.
God's Own Heart: Poetic Expressions and Affirmations of Edification, Adoration and Exultation is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-104-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gods-own-heart-poetic-expressions-and-affirmations-of-edification-adoration-and-exultation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gods-own-heart-poetic-expressions-and-affirmations-of-edification-adoration-and-exultation/
