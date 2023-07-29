Clark, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
July 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGet Up and Go to Work, a new book by Christopher Esperon and Rebecca Esperon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this short, quick read style book, Christopher Esperon teaches children that one should feel fortunate and happy to have a job and work to do! Children will learn that their future job should be something they love and to not let anything get in the way of that. Esperon's story also teaches the lesson that not every day may be perfect or go the way one expects. Always prepare for a delay!
About the Author
Christopher Esperon is a medical device sales representative. When he is not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons. Esperon also loves to golf and go to the beach.
Get Up and Go to Work is a 18-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7233-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/get-up-and-go-to-work/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/get-up-and-go-to-work/
