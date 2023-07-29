West Warwick, RI Author Publishes Children's Book
July 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Am Going to School, a new book by Jeanne Santilli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Though going to school is so much fun, your first day may be a little scary! What will you see? What will you do there? I Am Going to School prepares little ones for their first day.
of school by telling them about all the amazing things they will get to experience, from meeting their teacher to singing songs and making art!
About the Author
Jeanne Santilli is a native of Rhode Island. After retiring from her career as a finance manager, she has found a new passion in writing children's books, and always finds inspiration in her beloved granddaughter.
I Am Going to School is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-179-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-am-going-to-school/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-am-going-to-school/
