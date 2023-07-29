Marengo, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
July 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCalifornia Dream, a new book by Danica Ford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One night, after Lola falls asleep, she wakes up on the back of a huge bird. The bird tells Lola he is taking her to a land far, far away. When they arrive, Lola gets to try "God's candy," the sweetest, prettiest fruit that grows there, and she never wants to leave her dream.
This book is an engaging story about a young girl who finds herself on an adventure to California. Through her journey, Lola and the reader will learn the importance of eating healthy.
About the Author
Danica Ford is a mom of two beautiful kids and a really cool cat. Danica loves people and kids, and she is currently helping at Rock House Kids in Rockford, Illinois, where she gets to interact
with kids from first through sixth grade. They eat dinner together, play games, and then do a Bible lesson. Danica works out daily and loves to ride her motorcycle in the summer. She is also an RN. Traveling to a new place with her family is always something she looks forward to.
California Dream is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7131-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/california-dream/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/california-dream/
