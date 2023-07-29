Gainesville, Florida Author Publishes Novel
July 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoughly Thrown Dice, a new book by Steve Borst, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At a high-end ski resort, a group of tourists is captured in a terrorist attack. As they are locked in a back room, the group begins to pass the time by sharing tales of their lives. Through a series of short stories, each person spins a tale of betrayal, unusual occurrences, romance, and morality. Filled with humor, Roughly Thrown Dice blends two stories into one, a tale of a daring rescue, and a tale of those trapped inside.
About the Author
Steve Borst is a retired biomedical scientist and professor living in Gainesville, Florida. He and his wife Michele have two grown sons.
Roughly Thrown Dice is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-129-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/roughly-thrown-dice/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/roughly-thrown-dice/
