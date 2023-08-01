Litchfield, CT Author Publishes Adventure Novel
August 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Doofus and the Divine, a new book by Darcy Phillips, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the quiet, dying, sleepy town of Placard in Eastern Montana (objectively the boring side of the state), 19-year-old Oliver Digby wakes to find a stranger in his house. Emmanuel is no ordinary stranger, though. He can close windows and break doorknobs off doors with his mind. …Oh, and he claims to be the next Son of God. Mesmerized yet reluctant, Oliver decides to be this young savior's guide to humanity, even though his social skills are not exactly great. But off this doofus and his dubious divine savior embark on a journey to discover their fate, and perhaps even save the world in the process. The Doofus and the Divine is a very humorous and yet thoughtful tale of two unlikely heroes and the very unlikely bond they come to share.
Illustrated by the author
darcyphillipsproductions@gmail.com
Darcy Phillips from Connecticut has been an independent filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter and has won 2 Emmy awards. 'Purpose is the electricity of the brain.'
The Doofus and the Divine is a 516-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $9.95). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7133-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-doofus-and-the-divine/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-doofus-and-the-divine/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
