Kingman, AZ Author Publishes Personal Health Book
August 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt's Time for a Cure: Your Guide to the Best Health and the Longest Life Possible, a new book by Roy Knight, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Just what are the consequences of a diet high in carbohydrates? It's Time for a Cure: Your Guide to the Best Health and the Longest Life Possible details the answer and solution to the ailments suffered by those hooked on carbohydrates.
About the Author
Roy Knight describes himself as "an uneducated but smart disabled man who has had to live on Social Security Disability for the majority of my life."
It's Time for a Cure: Your Guide to the Best Health and the Longest Life Possible is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $65.00 (hardcover $72.00, eBook $60.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7436-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/its-time-for-a-cure-your-guide-to-the-best-health-and-the-longest-life-possible/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/its-time-for-a-cure-your-guide-to-the-best-health-and-the-longest-life-possible-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us