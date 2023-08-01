Roanoke, VA Author Publishes Book on the Keyboard Sonata
August 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVibrant Keyboard Sonorities The Solo Keyboard Sonata A History in Seven Volumes: Volume 1 The Keyboard Sonata in Perspective, a new book by Robert M. White, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The purpose of Vibrant Keyboard Sonorities is to provide a comprehensive, critical evaluation, and appreciation of the 450-year history of the keyboard sonata. This history should be of interest to all those who are musicians, music historians and lovers of Classical music. This subject will be of great interest and relevance to all music lovers. Also, these volumes will serve as reference works and would be excellent introductory textbooks for college-level music students. This source of comprehensive information about the keyboard sonata is fully available through this book alone. This is the first text of its nature with information that is not fully available in one source elsewhere.
About the Author
Robert M. White, M.D. is a retired pathologist who pursues several hobbies and interests outside of medicine. His hobbies include playing the piano, long distance running, and avid reading. He is actively involved in his church and in several community service-oriented organizations. His real passion is Classical music, and for more than fifty years, he has been a serious student of Classical music in all of its forms. Dr. White is the author of two recently published reference books: Sounding Together: A History of the Symphony (2019) and Performing Together: A History of the Keyboard Concerto (2021). His playing of the piano since childhood has afforded his extensive knowledge of piano literature.
Vibrant Keyboard Sonorities The Solo Keyboard Sonata A History in Seven Volumes: Volume 1 The Keyboard Sonata in Perspective is a 376-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4283-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/vibrant-keyboard-sonorities-the-solo-keyboard-sonata-a-history-in-seven-volumes-volume-1-the-keyboard-sonata-in-perspective/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/vibrant-keyboard-sonorities-the-solo-keyboard-sonata-a-history-in-seven-volumes-volume-1-the-keyboard-sonata-in-perspective/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us