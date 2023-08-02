Indio, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Coocoo Bird, a new book by George D Wolfe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Grandma and Grandpa find an egg on their porch, they decide to bring it into their home to see if it hatches. When their egg finally hatches, they are surprised to see that there is a baby Coocoo bird inside!
About the Author
George D Wolfe was born in Bremerton, Washington. He is a proud father and has been an active volunteer at his church, teaching singing to junior high school students among other things. In his free time he also teaches sailing lessons to children at his local sailing club.
The Coocoo Bird is a 28-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7194-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-coocoo-bird/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-coocoo-bird/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us