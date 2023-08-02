Georgetown, SC Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
August 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Valley of Dragons, a new book by Pearce DeChamplain, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
WHAT'S MORE IMPORTANT: HOW A MAN SEES HIMSELF, OR HOW OTHERS SEE HIM?
This is the question Septimus Regulus Willo has been asking himself since the fateful day when the world wrote him off as a monster. Septimus's dream was to be loved and protect the innocent but after an unfortunate roll of fate, his honor is called into question. However, when his home is attached by the technologically terrifying menace known as the Mechanicus he has a chance to prove his integrity. Can Septimus overcome his prejudice, his demons, and the mighty mechanical monsters of the Mechanicus to save the world?
About the Author
Pearce DeChamplain an MBA student out of Clemson University in Greenville, South Carolina. He is currently in school to gain his masters in corporate business, but his true passion has always been story telling. He grew up in a small town in South Carolina on a tree farm. He spent most of his early days lost in his imagination as there weren't many neighbor kids to play with, and now at the age of 23 he's happy to announce he's brining one of those imaginative stories to you. Have fun reading his first book ever published: The Valley of Dragons.
The Valley of Dragons is a 352-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-683-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-valley-of-dragons/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-valley-of-dragons/
