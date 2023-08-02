Terre Haute, IN Author Publishes Children's Book
August 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Dancing Princess, a new book by Mr. Moe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The Dancing Princess, a beautiful little princess wants to make the entire kingdom happy like she is by dancing for them. She works very hard and meets a little boy who dances with her. The kingdom is a safe place, and the king allows all nice people from the known world to live there.
The Dancing Princess teaches the lesson that through hard work, anyone can do anything they want, which at times can be a forgotten life lesson. This should be a fundamental thought for all children.
About the Author
Mr. Moe is a former U.S. Marine Sergeant. Currently he works at a mining company. He has a degree in geology and has published through Indiana Academy of Science.
The Dancing Princess is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-284-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-dancing-princess/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-dancing-princess/
