Gainesville, FL Author Publishes Middle Grade Music Book
August 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWolf Song, a new book by Rebecca Micha & Rebecca McKee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wolf Song features a wolfpack that lives, hunts, and thrives in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina on Cherokee land. It is the story of a pack's journey through four seasons, communicating with each other and the other inhabitants of the wilderness through song. In our story, the wolves and Cherokee each face their own challenges related to family and relationships. Wolf Song offers audible features (QR codes) such as wolf howls and music that enhance the story. Leit motifs (music identified with a character) help shape the story about the wolfpack, the Cherokee, and the bond they ultimately form through the universal language of music. Wolf vocalizations remind us that each voice is unique, but that a chorus of voices unifies and strengthens the pack. Let's listen to the music of wolves and learn more about their wisdom.
About the Author
Rebecca Micha is a performer, educator, and an arts administrator who has been in the music world for over fifty years. She has taught music in colleges (Faculty Member of the Year Award at Santa Fe College by the women's basketball team), private studios, and is the owner of The Academy of Music and Art & Gainesville Guitar Academy. She has served the State of Florida as Director of Cultural Affairs and Director of the Fine Arts Council of Florida. Her academic degrees include a Bachelor's in Vocal Performance, Master's in Music History and Literature, and Doctoral work in Historical Musicology. Professional organizations include the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA), The Florida Music Teachers Association (past president District 3), The Gainesville Music Teachers Association (Chairman, Student Activities), The Foundation for the Promotion of Music (Teacher of the Year), The Florida Federation of Music Clubs (Director, Academy Players), and the Gainesville Master Chorale. She is the program annotator for The Gainesville Orchestra. In addition, her commitment to the environment includes memberships in The Sierra Club, The Florida Wildlife Federation, and the Alachua Conservation Trust. Rebecca lives and works in Gainesville, Florida, where she finds her greatest joy teaching young people how to "find their voice" in singing and in life.
Rebecca McKee describes herself as a scholar, artist, and writer. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature as well as a Master of Arts in Religion from the University of Florida. As tenured faculty at Santa Fe College, she taught and mentored students in research, writing, and creative projects. She developed a community-wide expo for showcasing student works for which she won the NISOD Award for Innovative Teaching. As a wolf conservationist, she studies wolf behaviors, and especially wolf howls. She felt inspired by their musical vocalizations and answered "the call of the wolf" by developing a story to promote an understanding and respect for wolves. She supports the Wolf Conservation Center, Defenders of Wildlife, and in particular the crucial work being done to return wolves to North Carolina. The Cherokee Indians, the first people of North America, have inspired Rebecca to join others in working toward restoration of Cherokee culture. Her love of singing in choirs both large and small has given her an in-depth view of musical performance. In addition, she supports University of Florida Friends of Music, Center for Performing Arts, and the Gainesville foundation, A Musical Offering, which supports a scholarship foundation to encourage music education and performance in K-12. She resides in Gainesville, Florida, where she studies art at Annie Pais Studio, spending as much time as possible in her home studio writing, painting, or napping with her dogs.
Wolf Song is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4262-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wolf-song-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wolf-song-pb/
