Rockford, MI Author Publishes Men's Health Book
August 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHealth and Economics for Men, a new book by Marcel J. Sales, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Men's health is often a topic that is overlooked, under-researched, and misconstrued. By society's standards, men are taught to "suck it up" and move on, often never speaking about their physical or mental health concerns. Health and Economics for Men serves a comprehensive guide to teach and encourage men to get real about their health, covering topics like diet, sleep, and mental and spiritual healing.
About the Author
Marcel J. Sales is a father of four children. He and his wife reside in Rockford, Michigan.
Health and Economics for Men is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-286-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/health-and-economics-for-men/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/health-and-economics-for-men/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
