West Bend, WI Author Publishes Crime Book
August 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Decision Maker: Power, Pride, and Paper, a new book by Rex Voge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"You don't get into this business for the charm bracelets, you do it for the paper. Money makes the world go round. And if you don't have it, you'll do anything to get it."
Step into a world of cash, crime, and power. See through the eyes of Thomas Marcini as he tells the story of his family and the man who protects the business. Whether it's a fistful of cash or a closed casket, he is always there.
He is The Decision Maker.
About the Author
Rex Voge's biggest passion is fishing. He absolutely loves it and could spend an entire day at the lake and not have a bad day.
Voge also enjoys making music. He is a fairly skilled drummer and he loves rock n'roll.
This book is dedicated to Voge's family, his parents, and his brothers and sisters. The people who inspire him to give his best in everything, and this is his very best.
The Decision Maker: Power, Pride, and Paper is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4108-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-decision-maker-power-pride-and-paper/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-decision-maker-power-pride-and-paper/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
