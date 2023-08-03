Everett, WA Author Publishes Supernatural Novel
Blade of the Amazon: Sacrifice: Book 2, a new book by Eric Fluellen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Power. Vengeance. Greed. Have there ever been more enthralling reasons that could motivate anyone to scorch the earth?
Sovereign Galashin Mathis, the leader of the Amazons, could do nothing but keep sending her sisters and brothers to battle even when their enemies seemed to be infallible and invincible. Lord Scalemon's army of demons and monsters are relentless in their attacks, brutal in annihilating the Amazons, and ruthless in fulfilling their master's wishes.
With wave after wave of demon forces attacking them from all directions, Sovereign Mathis' brave warriors have no time to spare to mourn their fallen comrades. They have no choice but to continue fighting against the onslaught of evil threatening to take over their land.
Meanwhile, a lost soul yearns to redeem his family's honor and bring back his lineage's glory. Mandel is willing to do everything and give anything to achieve his dreams-even if it means trading his humanity with the devil. Consumed by his desire to avenge his name and seek vengeance from all who wronged him, Mandel does not even think twice when he forges ahead in his journey of destruction and chaos.
About the Author
Eric Fluellen immensely loves reading, with his favorite genres being fantasy and science fiction. However, he tries to stretch his horizons by reading books like Treasure Island and Moby Dick. Fluellen considers himself a movie buff, ranging from periods of the 1940s to the present time, with varied genres. He is interested in politics and trying to encourage people to exercise their right to vote. It is an essential part of citizenship.
Blade of the Amazon: Sacrifice: Book 2 is a 312-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (hardbound $35.00, eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8881-2981-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/blade-of-the-amazon-sacrifice-book-2-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blade-of-the-amazon-sacrifice-book-2-pb/
