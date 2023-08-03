Gallatin, TN Author Publishes Spiritual Book
August 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Mountain, a new book by Lori B. Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Mountain, an illustrated inspirational narrative, reveals the beauty and love God bestows on his creations, and shows how He stands by us, ready to help us regain our footing when we stumble amid the struggles of daily life. He is there for us as we work toward a better tomorrow.
About the Author
Lori B. Moore was raised in a small town in the middle of Tennessee and continues to live in Tennessee with her family. As a strong believer in God, she is the former author of Power of a Testimony: Stories of Hope in 2011. The story of how she came to write the narrative, The Mountain, is but another great example of how all we go through in our lives is known by God, and He uses it for His Glory. Her purpose and prayer is that The Mountain can be used as inspiration and encouragement in the lives of many.
The Mountain is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-063-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-mountain/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-mountain/
