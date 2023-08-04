Richland, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
Ten Royals shows the reader that numbers are not always concrete. They can be seen as flexible, adaptable, and descriptive. The Royals are ten fun-loving siblings who go about their everyday activities while demonstrating the purpose of numbers with math problems and adaptable use of numbers. The math problems include creative pictures and sometimes humorous explanations.
Jenny Lee Cook was born in Los Angeles, California. She currently resides in Eastern Washington near her five daughters and their families. Cook has twelve grandchildren-five girls, seven boys, and another boy on the way in October 2022. She worked at a children's book store several years ago and fell in love with children's picture books. She writes and illustrates every day and enjoys making all kinds of art, including wool sculpture mice. She has also made over one hundred wedding cakes.
Ten Royals is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $32.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-439-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ten-royals-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ten-royals-pb/
