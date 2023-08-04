Macon, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAll the Ways I Love You, From A to Z: An Alphabet Poem to Inspire, Empower, and Uplift, a new book by Savelia Howell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every parent watches their child grow and understands how truly unique and beautiful they are. All The Ways I Love You, from A to Z is a love letter from the parent to their child emphasizing how they are important, valued, and loved from just being who they are. Inspired by her daughter, Savelia Howell has written this book for parents to share this alphabetic love letter with their little one as they learn not only the alphabet, but also about their physical uniqueness that is accepted and treasured.
All the Ways I Love You, From A to Z: An Alphabet Poem to Inspire, Empower, and Uplift is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1248-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/all-the-ways-i-love-you-from-a-to-z-an-alphabet-poem-to-inspire-empower-and-uplift/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/all-the-ways-i-love-you-from-a-to-z-an-alphabet-poem-to-inspire-empower-and-uplift/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
