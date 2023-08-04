Syracuse, NY Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
August 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Stone of Urian, a new book by Cheryl Gordon Wolfe, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In The Stone of Urian, clever and tenacious Florizel must safeguard her witch mistress' newborn daughter against dark forces she little understands. Her journey takes her from a remote mortal farm clan to the distant and secretive realm of the White Witches in Covenstead. Along the way, she meets danger and unlooked for friendship from one of the mysterious half-Spirit-blooded Seers. Florizel's adventures among people of enigmatic and magical abilities force her to mature quickly into a self-assured and capable young woman.
About the Author
Cheryl Gordon Wolfe first read The Hobbit in the fourth grade. It opened the door to a long journey into the world of fantasy genre fiction, which led to the captivating complexity of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle Earth, the intriguing mystery of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and the magical spice of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter.
It was inevitable that Wolfe would attempt to stand on the shoulders of such literary giants.
The Stone of Urian is her contribution to the genre.
The Stone of Urian is a 502-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-115-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-stone-of-urian/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-stone-of-urian/
