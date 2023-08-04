Castle Rock, CO Author Publishes Middle Grade Book
August 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGhost Rustlers, a new book by B.K. Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ghost Rustlers explores the wild west from an adolescent point of view with mystery and intrigue. Young, strong-willed characters look for their independence as they pave the way for their own future while fighting for friendship and loyalty.
About the Author
B.K. Smith grew up in the southwest. She is a tribal role member of the Pottawattamie Indian tribe and she is inspired by her father's and uncle's pride in their ancestry. She has treasured her travels with her family discovering the history of the southwest – especially New Mexico.
Smith has published articles in children's magazines with subjects such as dust devils, Christmas traditions such as luminaries and biscochitos, as well as roadrunners and Mexican jumping beans. Smith is currently a full-time RV traveler exploring the southwest with her husband of 37 years and her little Yorkie, Sprinkles. Smith haunts local bookstores, looking for local folklore writings, intrigued by early stories of road weary travelers, gold searchers, and rogue gun slingers.
Ghost Rustlers is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-254-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ghost-rustlers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ghost-rustlers/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us