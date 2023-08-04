Cherry Hill, NJ Author Publishes Astrophysics Book
August 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAfter the Big Bang Could Come the Big Crunch, a new book by Solomon M. Jacob, PhD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you ever looked up into the night sky and wondered how our universe came into existence? Have you ever asked yourself "Why are we here; How did we get here; and are we alone? Could there be life on another planet?" If you have, then this book, by Solomon M. Jacob, PhD, is for you.
The author sets out to demystify the world of cosmology and astrophysics and to provide answers to these questions in accessible and easy-to-understand terminology.
After the Big Bang Could Come the Big Crunch is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $49.00 (eBook $45.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-139-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/after-the-big-bang-could-come-the-big-crunch/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/after-the-big-bang-could-come-the-big-crunch/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
