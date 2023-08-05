Glendale, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
August 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Boy No One Noticed, a new book by LA Holden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jung-Tao is a young boy never noticed by anyone. He is the youngest in his large family, and yet old enough for his family not to worry about him all the time. When his uncle provides him with a notebook that Jung-Tao uses to draw, his family doesn't bat an eye until one day when a stranger comes and notices the unique talent that Jung-Tao possesses. The Boy No One Noticed tells a tale of an underdog growing into himself and developing the confidence to be someone truly special.
About the Author
LA Holden has been married for forty-nine years. She is a mother of two, grandmother of two, and a birdie mom of four. Holden spoils her birds even more than her own children or grandchildren. Holden loves to garden, sew, and care for her family.
Holden holds a strong religious commitment, and she tries to be as helpful to her brothers and sisters as possible, to live a life with the standards set for her by God.
The Boy No One Noticed is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-104-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-boy-no-one-noticed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-boy-no-one-noticed/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us