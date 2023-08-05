Memphis, TN Author Publishes Religious Memoir
August 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIf It Wasn't for GOD, I Would Have No Sanity, a new book by LaWanda Gray Kinds, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
If It Wasn't For GOD, I Would Have No Sanity is a Christian-based autobiography chronicling the emotional struggles of the author, growing up feeling neglected by her family and having no one close to turn to. Despite being at her lowest, despite contemplating suicide several times, it was God entering her life that allowed the author to raise her kids through her difficult life. She believes God gives His battles to the strong, and the author is a firm believer in "what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger." God was there for her when she couldn't be for herself or her children. Her story is not just inspirational but marked by God to be revealed. There are others out there who experienced similar difficult paths in life but never had a voice. The author prays this book opens doors for them because it's knowledge, and a lot of people are still on that path of life as a victim. Kinds says, "I want people to see that through it all, God was there and He's there for them as well."
About the Author
LaWanda Gray Kinds is the mother of four beautiful girls and one handsome boy. While many women her age may have certain perspectives on life, hers is quite remarkable. Kinds feels there's a lot of thoughts to life and some can be suicidal. As for her, she's come too close to that very thought in life, but God! God helped her to realize suicide was not the answer. In fact it was the worst answer to believe in because in the end, it would have been hell for her when she lifted her eyes. God also told her to look to Him, so with that she often questioned the life she was given. Believing at times that God wasn't there, that He had left her to fight her battles alone, but then He spoke to her at a very young age. He came into her life and He never left her, even when she felt he should have. Kinds says, "I came very close to losing my mind a few times in life, but God! It is because of Him I have my sanity, so the true experiences I'm about to share may be a little disturbing or uneasy to some readers, but just imagine…you may be reading it, but I actually lived it! Glory be to God, I'm here!"
If It Wasn't for GOD, I Would Have No Sanity is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4389-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/if-it-wasnt-for-god-i-would-have-no-sanity-phase-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/if-it-wasnt-for-god-i-would-have-no-sanity-phase-1/
