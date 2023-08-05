Appleton, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
August 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJulie's Seed, a new book by Jerry Hein, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Julie's Seed was inspired by the life and antics of our daughter, Jukie. She was a lover of nature, even as a small child, preferring to play with bugs and creatures. Watching this child grow convinced me to write this story. Julie even contributed much of the original artwork in the book, as did other family members. For 25-30 years, Julie's Seed sat quietly in a file cabinet. Through the encouragement of both my wife, Mary, and daughter, Julie, it has now emerged as a published book!
About the Author
Born May 14, 1933 (Mother's Day) in Appleton, Wisconsin.
He was the 8th of 9 children.
He is in his 65th year of marriage to Mary, whom he loves and admires. Together they produced four wonderful sons and adopted an equally wonderful daughter.
He is a Korean War veteran. Now retired paper coating chemist, having garnered 2 U.S. patents. He held every office in the Coating and Graphic Arts division of TAPPI. He traveled to 331 countries on business.
He is a member of the National MENSA society.
He has been a facilitator at seminars in Christian living, and has operated a coffeehouse for h8gh schoolers.
He volunteers at Appleton West High School 3 half days a week as front door greeter.
He wrote a book about his WWII hero brother, and has written over 100 limericks.
His hobbies have included metal detecting, wood splitting, wine making, sweepstaking, fishing and gardening.
Julie's Seed is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-090-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/julies-seed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/julies-seed/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
