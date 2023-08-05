Stroudsburg, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Colors of the Alphabet, a new book by Eutella Nicole, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Colors of the Alphabet teaches children the alphabet while associating the letters of the alphabet with something they love! It encourages children to learn while also expressing their creativity and having lots of fun!
About the Author
Eutella Nicole is passionate about early childhood development. Her mother was an early childhood teacher for many years. Eutella believes it's important for children to start with a good foundation for future development.
The Colors of the Alphabet is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7307-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-colors-of-the-alphabet/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-colors-of-the-alphabet/
Contact Information
