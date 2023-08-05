Lansing, MI Author Publishes Memoir
August 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife Unexpected, a new book by Shirley Mae, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"This story tells the good and the bad of my life."
Shirley Mae has been writing short stories, poems and songs most of her adult life but it became too difficult while having a career and raising a family. As she got older in years, she decided to write about the things that happened to her in life, hoping it might help other women who may have experienced some of what she went through. The author was abused by her first two husbands, but her third husband was the charm and when he passed away, it was totally unexpected, just like the rest of her life.
Life Unexpected is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-575-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-unexpected/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/life-unexpected/
