East Haven, CT Author Publishes Mystery Novel
August 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Phantom Nuke, a new book by Santiago Malave IV, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After Stan Meadows became deputy of his town, numerous young women went missing. After another young girl goes missing, Stan is fired from his job, and the federal government takes over the case. This mysterious case shows the bond between parent and child, good and evil, man and career. Stan Meadows' adventure shows what we may think we know or believe is not always what it seems.
About the Author
Santiago Malave IV is very passionate about writing and reading, and hopes his stories improve others' day. He believes the connection between reader and writer is a very special one.
The Phantom Nuke is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4225-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-phantom-nuke/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-phantom-nuke/
