Author & Former Resident of Tillamook, OR Publishes Chilling New Memoir
August 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHolding on to Hope: A Look into a Child's Journal of Survival, a new book by Wendy O'Neil, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Holding on to Hope recounts Wendy O'Neil's experiences of child abuse at the hands of her father, brother, and other people in her life. Through perseverance and faith in God, O'Neil learned how to survive from childhood into adulthood, giving grace to God for helping her to survive.
The memories within will help young people experiencing times of struggle know that they can survive, as long as they never give up and take their power back. A unique perspective on survival, Holding on to Hope encourages survivors of child abuse to keep the faith that there are better times ahead.
About the Author
Wendy O'Neil works with people one-on-one who are victims, or people that are family members of survivors. As a survivalist of primitive living, O'Neil loves to teach people how to live off the grid. She loves to garden, and loves being in the mountains outdoors.
Holding on to Hope: A Look into a Child's Journal of Survival is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-664-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/holding-on-to-hope-a-look-into-a-childs-journal-of-survival/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/holding-on-to-hope-a-look-into-a-childs-journal-of-survival/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us